Veterans put 'indivisible' in pledge

The election is now over — thankfully. We have a new president-elect of these United States. The winner was not who many voted for, but the people of this country have spoken.

It is now time to take the next step in the process. The U.S. Pledge of Allegiance states, in part, "and to the republic, for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible ...."

The definition of indivisible is "unable to be divided or separated." It is time for us to move on. It is time for us to be a nation that is indivisible. United, we are smarter, and better, than any one of us individually, or any other country.

Today we celebrate Veterans Day. Those who have served this great nation understand what the words of the pledge mean, as they had to be indivisible in order to have each other's back. In some cases, their lives depended on it.

It is time for all of us to have each other's back, regardless of our political or personal beliefs.

To that end, today let us all follow the lead of our veterans and as a country, be indivisible. The first step is to thank a veteran for their service. That's easy.

The second step will be harder, but necessary.

HANK SHAFFER

Hoopeston