For everyone's safety, get off your cellphones

This is for the drivers of Champaign. For those of you without a clue, and based on the letters I read in this paper that is a lot of you, a law was passed in this state that says no cellphones while driving.

That means either keep it hands-free and both hands on the wheel, or leave the phones at home.

Between the phone holders and the bicyclists who act like they own the road, it is a miracle 15 people a day don't die in accidents.

I call on the Champaign police to start cracking down on the constant violation of this law.

MICHAEL REID

Champaign