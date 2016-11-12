Make my day [dash] with random act of kindness

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, I went to FedEx to make some copies. I needed to wait for a half-hour before the work was done, so I went to the nearby restaurant, the Pancake House, for lunch. I called my son, Max, to join me, and we ordered our lunch.

While waiting, the waitress came to tell us that our bill had been paid.

Surprised, I asked, "by whom?"

The waitress answered, "The lady paid, but she already left."

I was so surprised but also so touched. I kept asking myself, "Who was she, did I know her?"

What a thoughtful gesture that made me feel good all over. There are so many bad things happenning around us nowadays that this kind gesture from an unknown person makes me feel good to know that there are good, caring people in this world.

This act of kindness and generosity was so wonderful that I felt that I needed to share it with all of you.

When my other son, Mike, heard about this, he had this comment: "It warms my heart to know that others have love and caring in their heart. It's an inspiration."

Thank you, good lady, you made my day and you warmed my heart in reminding me and all of us that there are wonderful, caring and giving people in this world.

TAM DANG WEI

Urbana