United States acting against God's will

We can argue what is constitutionally right and what is legally right, even what may be socially right. But I have heard very little concern on what is Godly right. Question: Is there any fear of God?

What God thinks of it all is more important and more serious than the rest. Why?

Because first, God is a holy God who hates sin and is still in charge of all creation. Second, because he is a God of wrath as well as a God of love.

Third, because he is God of justice, he may truly punish America as he has done with other nations.

Our beloved country has surely been blessed and given as much spiritual light as any nation, making her morally and spiritually responsible.

I was truly amazed that so many people in our enlightened nation would be so bold as to contradict God in his creation of man and woman to establish a sacred marriage for the propagation of the human race.

For those who know and believe the Bible would not think that every person in Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities were all homosexuals. Yet, God destroyed them all. Why? Surely because they approved or didn't care about the wickedness.

Using the Constitution as a guide for equality concerning uncivil moral behavior seems to make little difference to God, whether it is homosexuality or murder according to his holy word. Read Romans 1.

DAVE BARKLEY

Charleston