Many questions about many issues

Can't each person/family choose what health plan they can afford and leave the Affordable Care Act out of it?

Who has the right to sell our uranium?

Have we forgotten that in 1981, just as Ronald Reagan was sworn in as president, Iran released 52 American hostages? And, we are now paying the Iranians them for that? I thought Iran feared him and let them go. (This is the $1.6 billion in different currencies that I am referring to, and the government lawyers said to pay now rather than let the interest keep growing.)

Why didn't Huma Abedin erase those 650,000 emails after using her hubby's computer?

Did you know that vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine walked out on Israel's Netanyahu when he spoke to Congress as Kaine is pro-Palestine, the country that used money meant for their children's education to build, instead, concrete tunnels under and up into Israel in order to fight them?

What has this country become?

Why can't our so-many young criminals be taught high school subjects, a trade or something to use when they get out?

Why does Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Ariz., have such good, low residual rates, and why can't we at least try some of them?

MAXINE LEFFLER

Mahomet