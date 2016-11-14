Cook County has made Illinois blue

Another presidential election and once again Illinois has voted for the Democratic candidate, this time Hillary Clinton.

Or has Illinois voted for Mrs. Clinton? Let's take a closer look.

While these results aren't final, they are close, and it will be a while before there are truly final results. Mrs. Clinton leads Donald Trump by over 860,000 votes. But if we look at the results in Cook County, Mrs. Clinton had over 1 million more votes than Mr. Trump.

If we remove the Cook County results from the state results, that 860,000-vote win, becomes a 230,000-vote loss.

Isn't that interesting, the people outside Cook County preferred Mr. Trump, not by a lot, but he was the preferred candidate. That makes me wonder about other recent elections.

In 2012, Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney by about 900,000 votes. Removing Cook County, Obama loses by about 100,000.

In 2008, Barack Obama beat John McCain by about 1,400,000 votes. Removing Cook County, Obama wins by about 250,000.

In 2004, John Kerry beat George Bush by about 550,000. Removing Cook County, Bush wins by 300,000.

In 2000, Al Gore beat George Bush by about 550,000. Removing Cook County, Bush wins by 175,000.

So in four out of the past five elections, while the people outside of Cook County voted for the Republican candidate, the people voting in Cook County reversed the results.

That makes you wonder if the current system is truly fair to those that live outside of Cook County.

PAUL POMYKALA

Rantoul