Freud veered from Creator's truth

Because I am an evangelical Christian, I am compelled to study cosmology, biology, physics, etc., as well as the social sciences to defend my Christian faith and refute anyone in these fields who is opposed to the Holy Bible. Their atheistic world views, masquerading as science, are an affront to our creator and his holy laws.

I did some research on Sigmund Freud, considered to be a major contributor to the field of modern psychiatry. He was an atheist and a pervert, and he committed suicide. He believed that all sons and daughters, while growing up, want to commit incest with their mothers and fathers.

You can infer from this that he must have wanted to commit incest with his mother while growing up. Perhaps sons and daughters actually want a spouse with the same values as their parents when they grow up.

Freud could not figure this out in his lifetime. He thought that the creator was an illusion. Do you really want to trust people who believe this man was brilliant?

"All scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction and for training in righteousness." — 2 Timothy 3:16.

"For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit." — 2 Peter 1:21.

It's your choice to listen to God or to the psychologist. By the way, an educated wicked fool with a title is still a wicked fool.

BILL DENNY

Urbana