Trump should appoint Clinton

I went to bed Tuesday night in America and woke up in 1930s Germany.

Now, as I go through the stages of grief myself and try to quell the fears being experienced by the diverse students with whom I volunteer at the University of Illinois, I have a thought.

Hillary Clinton offered to work with the president-elect for the good of America. If Donald Trump is sincere about unifying and healing this country and "making it great," he could take her up on her offer and ask her to serve as his secretary of Health and Human Services.

I, for one, would be quite impressed.

DIANE ZELL

Camargo