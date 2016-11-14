Why treat bridges in warm weather?

Who is in charge of spreading the liquid salt over our newly resurfaced bridges here in town and the outskirt bridges?

It's very irritating when the temperature is 60 degrees — and here comes a cloud — they are pouring this liquid salt daily on these new bridges (Bradley Avenue for one). We just had a new surface added — ready to rebuild soon — and they keep spraying the bridge daily.

Stop it already.

Is this person elected to the job? Not only are these workers destroying our bridges, it's getting onto our cars, too.

Take this piece of equipment away from them — until it snows at least.

DALE STEPHENS

Champaign