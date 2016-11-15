Many concerns about local voting

While I enjoyed serving as a poll monitor at the University of Illinois on Nov. 8, it disturbs me that UI campus voting continues to bedevil the Champaign County clerk's office.

Despite the heroic efforts of excellent, committed judges, the incidents I witnessed speak to the need for election reform in Champaign County:

— Lines in the hundreds reported on campus throughout the early voting period and on Election Day.

— Polling places running low on critical supplies (i.e., pens by which voters can complete ballots, ballot covers and privacy booths).

— Students voting on their laps and tables because too few privacy booths available.

— Glitchy laptops producing errors, freezing up and causing delays.

— Judges working 14- to 16-hour shifts without scheduled breaks or substitute judges — which impacted productivity at time.

— Judges unfamiliar with local residence hall names and campus addresses, slowing the voting process.

— Voters reporting that requests made for mail-in-ballots and registration cards were never received.

— Willing judges trained but not allowed to serve while voters stand in lines all over the community.

— County clerk questioning voter intelligence for waiting until Election Day to vote within earshot of voters.

Agreed, students must work harder to arrive at the correct polling place and bring the correct documents for address changes and same-day registration.

However, improved policies and practices must be implemented by the county clerk's office to improve the voting experience for voters and judges alike in Champaign County.

NICOLE ANDERSON COBB

Champaign