Please return resident's winter coat

Recently, I received a call from a friend in the Champaign County Nursing Home: "Please call back," she asked, voice shaking. Her go-to jacket was stolen while she was out on an excursion.

"Winter is coming. What am I going to wear?"

She filed her third theft report with the sheriff's office and asked me to get the word out: "Please return it: no questions asked. Drop it off at the front desk."

It was her red fleece jacket, with the hood and pockets. She remembers when she bought it at Kmart. It was size 3X and she's smaller now, but it was warm, and a link to a pleasant past.

She is 74, a mother, a grandmother and a good friend. She can't walk or lift herself anymore and makes the best of things as she always has, using her small allowance on gifts for grandchildren. Every new baby gets an afghan, crafted by hands swollen with arthritis.

The thefts hurt: Last time, it was many pairs of earrings and the commemorative dog tags inlaid with photos of two adult grandsons who died recently. She was on an outing when that theft occurred also.

She has sought help from the nursing home, but says there is silence after a fruitless search.

"Also, when I moved in, I signed a paper saying I was responsible for my belongings."

So, here are her words, going out: "If you have the jacket, return it. No questions asked."

ROBIN E. ARBITER

Urbana