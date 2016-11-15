Trump benefited from pro-life vote

The election hypocrisy is astounding. President-elect Donald Trump was widely criticized for saying that he might contest the election if Hillary Clinton won.

Trump won with over 59 million votes, but some Clinton supporters have chosen to protest. If the situation was reversed, the response from the public and media would be entirely different.

People think the data analytics were flawed as Trump was not predicted to win, but many people overlooked pro-life voters. Voters soundly rejected Clinton/Kaine and chose Donald Trump, Mike Pence and many other pro-life leaders. Pro-life voters decided that 3,000 babies killed per day through abortion is not acceptable and must stop.

Some pro-life organizations have said that abortion is the second Holocaust, a view with which I agree. I don't say this lightly as my mother's ancestry is Jewish; a number of my relatives died in concentration camps; and others fought against Hitler with the French Resistance.

My family history was kept secret and I was raised Catholic, but my ancestry is Jewish, so this issue is very personal. I have been to concentration camps where my relatives died.

Jewish people were considered by Hitler to be unwanted and not fully human; babies who are aborted are unwanted and considered by some to be not fully human. Jewish people were killed using some of the latest technology and disposed of like trash; babies are aborted using the latest technology and disposed of like trash.

RENEE MULLEN

Champaign