Constitution will see us to new day

To those unhappy with the result of the presidential election, I have two things to say to you:

1) Having lived through and voted in many elections, the pendulum always swings back to the other side in a term or two. Be patient — your viewpoint will likely shared by the next president who succeeds this one.

2) Our beautiful living Constitution, having been the framework of our democracy and weathering some 227 years and 45 new presidents, has with its separation and balance of powers kept our country intact and has seen us through some pretty bad presidents up to now.

If you don't believe in this president, believe in the system that has kept the United States of America the beacon of freedom for the world.

Let's find our common ground and move forward as Americans.

ELLEN LEE

Paxton