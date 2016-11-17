Questions about attendance data

At a recent Urbana school board meeting, Edward Bland of the Housing Authority of Champaign County presented a plan for his agency and District 116 to share data about student attendance.

It is unclear exactly what data HACC requests; while the Memorandum of Understanding says that Urbana will provide only aggregate data, Mr. Bland's comments at the Nov. 1 school board meeting indicate that HACC would like to use student-specific attendance data as a factor in determining eligibility for public housing assistance.

If the goal of the data-sharing is to provide additional support for families, as Superintendent Don Owen suggests, this could be a helpful partnership.

As currently worded, however, the Memorandum of Understanding is ambiguous about the types of data to be shared, and the uses of this data.

The school board should request clarification and elaboration from Mr. Bland and Dr. Owen before voting on any data-sharing agreement.

If, on the other hand, the goal of this data-sharing is to enable HACC to deny housing assistance to families in need on the basis of their children's attendance, the school board should reject this proposal without hesitation.

Students cannot succeed academically if they miss school, but it is harder, not easier, for housing-insecure families to ensure that their children attend class.

While improving student attendance is a worthwhile goal, Urbana District 116 should focus on ways to improve attendance across the board, without threatening the housing of some of Urbana's most vulnerable students.

ERIN HARRINGTON

Urbana