U.S., like county, voted for Clinton
Thu, 11/17/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
This letter is in response to Tom Kacich's recent News-Gazette article, "One of these things is not like the others."
In it he points out that Champaign-Urbana residents are "out of step with the rest of the country," which included citing our majority vote for Hillary Clinton.
I am sure I don't need to remind him that the majority of the U.S. actually did vote for Clinton.
ANITA K. STEIN
Urbana
