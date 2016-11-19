Give CU Fresh Start a chance to succeed

A recent editorial begins by hoping that CU Fresh Start will succeed. Yet, what follows is a doomed-to-fail judgment before the program has even had a chance to work out the kinks.

Incomplete information is inaccurate information. First, the aim of CU Fresh Start is public safety.

Reducing gun violence benefits our whole community. Every shooting inflicts trauma on a neighborhood, in addition to the families of the perpetrator and victim. The impact of trauma is correlated with depression, lost work days, substance abuse and more violence.

Although the Community Coalition has begun educating neighborhoods on trauma, the dike won’t hold if it keeps getting holes shot in it. Hence, the direct, evidence-based approach of engaging the men identified as “higher risk” for violence.

Yet, the “Call In” is just the first step in supporting these young adults in changing their lives. This is where The News-Gazette did get it right: Changing a mindset is never easy and seldom done successfully alone.

Hence, the case management of a mental health professional. Hence, the engagement of pastors, non-profits, Parkland and businesses. And yes, hence, the extra scrutiny and swift action of police to show choices have consequences.

Like the bucket brigades, we have a choice to pick up a bucket or watch to see if the fire spreads. As a follower of Jesus, I’m choosing a bucket; what about The News-Gazette?

LEE ANN KELLY

Champaign