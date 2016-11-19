If you don’t like election process, speak up

I had to chuckle at Paul Pomykala’s Nov. 14 letter “Cook County has made Illinois blue.” Pomykala expresses frustration that Illinois’ 22 electoral votes went to Hillary Clinton, despite downstate support for Trump.

“If we remove the Cook County results from the state results,” he suggests, the electoral results would more accurately reflect the wishes of downstate voters.

While discounting the votes of those who disagree with us would certainly be convenient, it wouldn’t be democratic.

Instead, I would urge Pomykala and all those who feel that their votes are canceled out by large population centers to call their legislators in support of the National Popular Vote Bill, which would abolish the Electoral College and ensure that each individual vote carries exactly the same weight. More information is available at www.nationalpopularvote.com.

RENEE TRILLING

Champaign