Dems put refugees before citizens

Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, in his many fiery speeches recently has referred to Hillary Clinton as "one wicked woman." Mr. Farrakham, with a strong warning, was not in favor of Hillary Clintons', Tammy Duckworths' and Carol Ammons' plan to move ultimately 6 million refugees into the United States.

The refugees are being slipped into our country every night; and they are living the "high life." They are living in motels with maid service, all forms of welfare payments; and the older ones are receiving Social Security payment checks in excess of $2,000 per month.

Many are moved into homes in residential neighborhoods rent free, while our local citizens are on lists for years to find public housing.

The aforementioned politicians seem to be more interested in advancing their political and financial careers than they are representing the best interest of their constituents.

Quanell X, a leader of the New Black Panther party, said: "We as black people have to re-examine the relationship where we are being pimped like prostitutes and the Democrats are the big pimps — pimping us politically."

Our supposed local black leaders seem more interested in getting federal, state and local grants so they can have taxpayer funded jobs than solving the real problems.

"The truth is like a lion, you don't have to defend it. Turn it loose and it will defend itself."

LAWRENCE "BINO" WILLIAMS

Urbana