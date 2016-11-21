Don't let Congress change Medicare

As Charles Gammie observed in a letter in the Nov. 16 News-Gazette, many Americans depend on Medicare for their health care and to help ease the anxieties of growing old.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, however, has announced that he intends to massively reform Medicare, substituting a voucher-based system of "premium support" for the current single-payer structure.

In other words, the government will cut you a check of the size it likes, when it likes, and you'll have to go out and find an insurance plan on the open market.

Not only does this sound a lot like the Affordable Care Act the Republicans have been spending almost a decade critiquing (albeit without the ACA's protections for consumers), it also sounds like a direct path to causing chaos in the health care system.

Under this plan, millions of senior citizens, some of them with serious health conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer's, would attempt to negotiate with private insurers and keep their checkbooks straight based on variable and no doubt delayed government vouchers.

Our senior citizens deserve better than to be thrown to the wolves.

Unfortunately, when I talked to Rep. Rodney Davis's office, I was told that he supports Speaker Ryan's plan to phase out Medicare as we know it and replace it with this voucher system.

I urge all citizens to call his office and let him know what they think.

JOHN RANDOLPH

Champaign