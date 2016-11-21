New Zealand does respectful dance

I recently enjoyed watching the New Zealand All Blacks/Ireland rugby match at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Especially thrilling was the All Black's Haka (a traditional dance of defiance and challenge) they perform before each of their matches. In addition to the Haka itself, there was an excellent presentation on the video board about the Haka, it's Maori (New Zealand native people) origins, and its use by the All Blacks.

The main point was that the Haka is now a unifying part of New Zealand culture; a native tradition embraced by both Maori and non-Maori together.

Note that both white and Maori players composed their own Haka and perform it shoulder-to-shoulder with equal ferocity.

No cultural appropriation, no protectionism, no "racism," no hostility or abuse.

I doubt the 60,000-plus people in attendance who were thrilled by it were all racist bigots.

It can be done; natives and whites achieving a common ground, with mutual respect, for a common purpose.

Why shouldn't the University of Illinois recognize and celebrate the region's native origins in a similar manner? In the recent past, the obstructionists and isolationists prevented this.

However, many of them are now gone and, hopefully, their successors will take a more collaborative, less antagonistic approach to matters pertaining to the Chief Illiniwek tradition and it's place in UI culture and history. It can be done.

TOM NAPIER

Champaign