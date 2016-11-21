Pizza Rat relevant like Freud letter

I read the Nov. 14 letter "Freud veered from Creator's truth" and noticed that it had absolutely no relevance to current events or really anything at all and was instead just a poorly researched attack on science and nonreligious people.

This made me wonder if literally anything could be published in The News Gazette, if perhaps you are just desperate for content.

With that in mind, I would like to discuss Pizza Rat, a rat who became a YouTube phenomenon after dragging a slice of pizza several feet on a New York subway.

Why was Pizza Rat so fond of pizza? Could it be that he is so deprived of conventional rat food that he is forced to beg for and/or steal human food? What does pizza do to a rat healthwise? That can't be good for them. Unless New York rats are adapted for pizza?

Are Chicago rats adapted for deep dish? Are our Midwest rats succumbing to the national obesity epidemic at a disproportionate rate?

Is it not our Christian duty to look out for rats, surely the least among us?

These and other Pizza Rat-related questions remain unresolved in our national debate, even after a yearlong election.

ERIC MORGANSON

Champaign