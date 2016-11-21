Trump won; get over it, Democrats

Like it or not, on Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump will become our 45th president. In spite of recent wailing and gnashing of teeth, he won that position fairly and squarely and in full accordance with the rules established by our Constitution. That's a fact and you can take it to the bank.

A word to Hillary Clinton supporters: You lost, get over it, move on.

Your own president said it best: "When you lose, there are consequences." One consequence being that the other guy gets to drive the train.

The good news is, the world doesn't end. Life goes on. In four years, you'll have another chance. In case you've forgotten, or perhaps never knew, that's the way our democracy works.

Trump's road to the White House was far from easy. Most thought he had no chance. Here's some of what he faced: a powerful well-organized Democratic machine; a national electorate, great segments of which were almost totally committed to Clinton; an openly hostile mainstream media; national polls predicting his inevitable defeat; and virtually nonexistent support and even opposition from his own party.

In spite of the above, Donald Trump, with his own money and efforts, with no political experience or organization, almost single-handedly beat the strongest, best-organized political organization this country has ever witnessed.

No leadership from behind here. By any definition, that was an exhibition of great leadership.

As the Brits might put it: "The King is dead. Long live the King."

BILL MITCHELL

Champaign