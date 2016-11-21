Trump won't help the environment

There is no way that Trump should be called a "moderate" as recently described in the Nov. 13 letter "Hope new leader can work magic."

This is a person who publicly made fun of a disabled reporter, publicly disrespected the sacrifice of a Gold Star family and admitted to sexually groping women. His actions are extreme and obnoxious: Both Republicans and Democrats disavowed him during the campaign.

His ideas about governing are as bad, though they unfortunately align with many Republicans. Why else are Republicans so happy he won? Why does he plan on appointing someone to lead the Environmental Protection Agency who thinks burning coal is good and human-induced greenhouse warming is a sham?

I'm afraid the reason is not because it will help coal workers, who have been largely displaced by technology and by the environmental catastrophe of burning more coal.

More likely, it is because a few owners can make a fortune from it. If these workers wanted change, they voted wrong.

Undoubtably, the Democrats did not address the legitimate concerns of those who have been left behind as jobs have shifted in this country away from well-paying manufacturing jobs. There are no easy answers to this.

Are we willing to pay someone $10 per hour, rather than the current $1 per day, to make our cellphones? I'm afraid Trump has no answer for this — as he wears his third-world-manufactured clothes.

Trump needs to work some magic, although it's not the kind of sorcery he's stirring up.

PAUL SELVIN

Urbana