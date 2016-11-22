Backing Trump a lack of judgment

How does The News-Gazette's John Foreman even begin to reconcile his endorsement of Mr. Trump and the paper's refusal to advocate an alternative?

If nothing else, columnist Tom Kacich's review of election statistics amounts to a shameful rebuke of your paper for defying a huge portion of your readership.

I was born 70 years ago in Champaign and went through schools here, including University of Illinois. I have a daughter who teaches elementary school and a son who is a local pastor. They each have children in local schools.

Here is my request:

Please write an editorial column, addressed to children, explaining how you can support Mr. Trump. You see, many children just cannot understand how a man who says and does the things we all know can become president. Help them to know why they should not be anxious and fearful after the election.

And please don't omit his proven history of sexual abuse, mocking of the handicapped, using foul language in public, etc.

As writers, perhaps you can come up with suitable euphemisms or clever phrases that would be acceptable, but still informative, for our children.

These children are our leaders, and your readers, of tomorrow. Just as I was many years ago.

Please do not ignore them, as you recently did, when you openly opposed, or ignored such a large segment of your readers. They deserve a response.

BRION KERLIN

Urbana