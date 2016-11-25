Election is over; it will not ruin us

Now we have become a nation of crybabies (some of us). The election didn't go our way, so we will scream and shout and burn and destroy. Get over it.

You are not the first to be disappointed. But we have always been able to brush it off and look forward to another election.

Your tantrums will not change the reality. Trump won.

At age 93, I've voted in many elections. Won some, lost some. But our country has lived through many so-called "disasters." We will survive.

Hail to the chief — whichever party he claims. He is our president. Not mine. Not yours, but ours.

We are stronger together and we will make our country greater than ever.

MURIEL RAZAITIS

Danville