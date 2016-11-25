Universities ideal for sanctuaries

Sanctuary universities, including possibly University of Illinois and universities across the country, hold great activism potential for real change.

With affirmative actions already in place, universities can offer financial aid to undocumented immigrants and opt out of using state funds to safely achieve this.

Those here for a better life could gainfully achieve their dreams this way, if they have not already done so, and we all could benefit from their experience and higher education in the work force.

The big city life or inner city life, where they would be sanctioned as well, may not meet their needs adequately, as corporate-interest decisions and business monopolies quash the individual efforts of many there, and it's far-reaching.

Entrepreneurial ventures here in Champaign, just as I become a regular and love their products and services, close or move away.

As a "melting pot" American of European descent, many of whom are here as the result of en masse escape from the empires of World War I, I encourage the more helpful method of sanctuary universities to effect change.

The sanctuary idea could spread to other community chapters, which would be great — because chaos, swastikas and other nihilistic destruction tactics are unacceptable.

CATHERINE WAISVISZ

Champaign