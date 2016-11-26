Farm & Fleet should be proud of workers

During this season of hustle and bustle and Christmas shopping madness, and knowing that it is a difficult time for many people struggling with bills and shopping, it is a breath of fresh air to see that Blain's Farm & Fleet has friendly and honest people working for them.

I wore a brand-new pair of leather gloves for the first time last Saturday night, and, while shopping there, I lost them. I do not live in Urbana and did not realize I had lost them until I got home to Danville late Saturday night, long after the store had closed.

I was not able to call until Monday, and, although I wondered if it was a waste of time, as soon as I described them, the customer service lady said they did have them and would wait for me to pick them up.

It has already added to the joy of the season for me. What wonderful store employees. I hope your managers are as proud of you as I am.

SANDI RANDALL

Danville