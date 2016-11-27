The people will overcome bully

Diversity is our strength: out of many, one. We all belong to the human race, check our DNA.

Are we a civil society? Civility requires truth, respect and humility. Are we accountable, and should elected officials be tweeting?

Bullying culture impacts the future of democracy, our children.

Verbal bullying is teasing, name-calling, making inappropriate sexual comments, taunting.

Social bullying is hurting someone's reputation or relationships, spreading rumors, embarrassing someone.

Physical bullying involves hurting a person's body or possessions: hitting, pinching, spitting, tripping, torturing.

Cyberbullying is online abuse.

Bullying/ intimidation causes depression, suicide, PTSD and radicalizes. Hate crimes are a violation of constitutional and human rights.

Facts matter. The First Amendment includes freedom of the press to undermine tyranny; fake news is propaganda.

"Mobbing" is group bullying, intimidation or control used by men for centuries against minorities and women.

The four-year Senate partisan campaign against Secretary Hillary Clinton without noting 20 million lost Bush White House emails and the White House private server owned by the Republican National Committee is mobbing, not justice.

Citizens yelling "lock her up" is libel. We victimize politicians doing our civic work for us.

Forty-one million registered voters did not vote. We need election reform. Every citizen should be registered to vote as a civic imperative. Election Day should be a national holiday.

Peace requires empathy. The strongest predictor of bullying is whether the leader of the group would approve. That means, "We the people ...," and we don't.

If bullying is learned, we must teach peace.

CAROLYN KNOX

Champaign