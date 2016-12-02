OSU attack result of Somali invasion

The nightmare brought on by the attack on the Ohio State University campus by a Somalian refugee is not an unexpected event but a given certainty.

The U.S. invaded Somalia in 1993 without provocation and any legal justification to secure passage of shipping through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. During this invasion and during all phases of tactical operations, the U.S. military used illegal uranium munitions. Our radioactive chemically toxic bombs, bullets, cannon shells, cluster bombs and land mines were used against all types of targets and troop concentrations.

The U.S. then refused to provide medical care as required by an Oct. 13, 1993, Pentagon directive.

We have refused to clean up the contamination, leaving food and water unusable for eternity not only in Somalia but throughout the Middle East, the Balkans, Hawaii, Indiana, Puerto Rico and more locations.

Our actions trashed a nation and thus as expected during our military planning retribution actions by any Somali or other refuge is a sure thing as has taken place and will occur over and over again across our nation and other nations.

The Somali mess was discussed in depth at a U.N. conference on the health and environmental effects of military operations, during September 2008. As the former Army depleted-uranium expert, I participated in this conference.

I fear this attack is only the tip of an iceberg. Sadly we are helpless to prevent any repeat given our current open-borders situation and the intensity of a call for retribution in response to our actions.

DOUG ROKKE

rural Rantoul