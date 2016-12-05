Cartoon obscure, hits wrong note

I know political cartoons are not always funny, sometimes they are meant to make a statement. When I saw the cartoon on the opinion page on Nov. 30, I first wondered how many people would understand it.

I was raised in Ohio, been an Ohio State football fan and attended OSU games from the mid-1960s through now.

I recognized the Buckeye tree leaves on the officer's hat and know that Eleven Warriors refers to the OSU football team, as well as a dedicated website.

How many people would get that?

But then I asked myself a more important question: What is the statement made in this cartoon?

The incident referred to, a tragic attack by an OSU student on other students and faculty with his car and a kitchen knife, involved a disturbed student who felt the people of this country had turned against members of his religion. He viewed ISIS propaganda, read reports in our media of hatred against Muslims here (900 reports of hate crimes in the 10 days after the election, many directed against religious or racial minorities) and worldwide and felt his actions justified.

Should we commend the officer who first tried to prevent the assailant from further attacks and, when he didn't, he shot him. Certainly, the officer did his job in what was a frenzied situation and prevented other injuries.

But should we glorify this killing of another human being by somehow relating it to a sports team?

I would argue no — the taking of any person's life is not to be celebrated.

SUSAN VIMR

Savoy