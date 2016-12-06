Cool down: Let Trump do his job

Donald Trump was chosen and elected to be our next president for four years. Why not stop with the protesting, the sign waving, the bad talk and all the negative newspaper articles about the man.

All of the young first-time voters just won't give it up. The young voters must realize that you can't always get what you want in life.

The anti-Trump people must suck it up and give the man a chance to run our nation. If he is not liked in the next four years, then we'll get another chance to vote for a new person.

And if you think that if the other person had been elected, there would not be protests and bad talk, then you better think again.

It works both ways.

JERRY WHITE

Champaign