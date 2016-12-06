'Reasonable person' key to case

I read with amusement Frank Glenn's letter to the editor on Nov. 30, commenting on the lawsuit filed by Rob Bedows and Trudy Gordon against their neighbors John and Rose Hoffman, who have a small basketball court in their backyard.

Glenn's comments regarding the Hoffmans' affinity for basketball and somehow relating it to Farmer City's noise problem at 2:30 a.m. are simply ridiculous.

The judgment filed Nov. 22 by the 4th District Appellate Court of Illinois upheld the earlier trial court's dismissal on all counts, which means the Hoffmans were within their rights to encourage their children to continue their healthy outdoor lifestyle by playing the game of basketball, a popular game played worldwide by professionals and amateurs alike.

Five times in the judgment, the words "reasonable person" were used. In paragraph 84, it stated: "The standard for determining if particular conduct constitutes a nuisance is the conduct's effect on a reasonable person." This paragraph also stated: "The courts will not afford protection to hypersensitive individuals."

Rob and Trudy should move their master bedroom to the other side of their property, and consider cognitive behavioral therapy. CBT is a therapeutic process designed to help individuals modify their beliefs, faulty thought patterns and perceptions. CBT would address Rob and Trudy's apparent cognitive distortions that could help this couple deal with their chosen reality of not living in a retirement community.

Glenn got it halfway right about living in the Mahomet school; maybe Rob and Trudy should consider it.

CATHY McGLONE

Champaign