Women's March permit in question

Like those in the front-age story on Nov. 28 on local women planning to go to Washington D.C. for the Women's March the day after the inauguration, I too have already made arrangements to participate.

However, you should read a story in DoubleX on Slate.com.

As of the date of that piece, the march organizers did not yet have the permit required for the march, and several other groups had already applied for permits for the same area at the same time.

According to the article, the Lincoln Memorial is not likely to be a possible location, so other locations and routes are being investigated.

I don't have a Facebook account, so I don't know what information is currently on the Facebook page for the march.

SUSAN GARNSEY

Champaign