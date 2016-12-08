Rantoul area supports student

What a generous community we have.

Recently one of our Rantoul Township High School band students, Vincent Beard, was selected to march with Macy's Great American Band in the Thanksgiving parade.

Efforts to raise money through Go Fund Me and a recital at the school came close to the goal of $1,800.

Cheers to all of the individuals who contributed as well as the Chamber of Commerce, the RTHS Music Boosters, and Todd Wilson and Scott Amerio at RTHS who facilitated use of the school for the recital.

Also, Natalie Vaughn used her creative talents in creating a media presentation to help the effort.

I am so grateful to live in a community that values supporting our students as they strive to make a difference in the world and work to make Rantoul proud.

GWEN WILSON

Rural Gifford