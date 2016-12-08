Welcome to land of meaninglessness

Of late, I feel as if I have fallen down a rabbit hole.

First, I am being told that we live in an anti-factual, post-truth society, where what is true is whatever feels right to me and agrees with what I happen to believe at the moment.

Therefore, an obviously fake, made-up news story is just as valid as a thoroughly researched, triple-checked, verifiable news story from the mainstream media. The truth is whatever I care to believe it is, regardless of any facts.

Now I read that words no longer matter.

If someone says that they are going to do something, say build a wall, prosecute somebody or drain a swamp, and then doesn't do it, it doesn't matter, because words like truth are now transitory, and their meaning can change, or be disregarded the next time the speaker says or tweets something.

So it is ridiculous to go back and fact-check what was said three years ago, three months ago or even three days ago.

What was said at one time can mean something else, or nothing, at another time because the meanings of words no longer matter.

My mistake, I am told, is in taking words literally or seriously, whereas what I am supposed to do is just take the speaker seriously and believe that he will make America great again and quit trying to make sense of his words.

Please, tell me that isn't the Cheshire Cat grinning at me from Fox News.

EUGENE HOFFMAN

White Heath