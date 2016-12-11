Consider running for school board

This letter is to those of you who are thinking about serving, or have served, on your local school board.

With the upcoming deadline to file for the elections, if you have interest, I encourage you to file, run and serve. This is also a thank you to all who serve their local school systems as school board members.

Being a school board member is a thankless job, one that draws a great deal of fire if something over which you usually have no control goes wrong. And there is also very little praise when things are going well.

The reward comes from the sense of helping to assure the education of children and that local control of the schools is being served.

As a former school board member myself, I know firsthand about the rewards that come from this important service.

If you are just thinking about running, please know that your work will be appreciated. The hours of service you will provide to public education are valued.

LARRY McCONKEY

Danville