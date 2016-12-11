Lovie isn't salve for football's woes

Anybody in this town still think Lovie Smith is the savior of Illinois football?

If you say yes, you got rocks in your head. A 3-9 record should have been 1-11, because Rutgers and Michigan State gave those games away.

As it is, Smith's career record in the NFL and college now stands at 95-99, which doesn't make him the second coming of Bear Bryant.

This team was the biggest bunch of stiffs to ever grace a football field, and it's not going to get better anytime soon, if ever.

Poor Lovie needs three to four years, but if Bill Cubit had stayed, Loren Tate would be leading the mob to run him out of town.

But never fear; all they have to do is bring in some junior-college transfer trash to play quarterback, and washed-up Mike Dudek will hobble back to the field if he can last more than one practice without blowing his knee out again.

Rose Bowl next year for sure? Try another 3-9 instead.

MICHAEL REID

Champaign