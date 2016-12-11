Many reasons to dread Trump

Why I didn't vote for Donald Trump.

First, he violates my sense of basic human decency. It's not OK to grope women, make fun of disabled people, or bully and threaten. What does it say to our kids and the rest of the world that we just elected a president who does all of this and more?

Second, his vindictiveness does not bode well for our democracy. Threatening to lock up political opponents is outside the pale of our democratic principles. Even worse, he doesn't know or care that the president can't constitutionally prosecute or influence prosecution of anyone.

Third, there are too many conflicts of interest in his and his family's business dealings. I have no assurance that he will put our interests before his own. He refuses to be transparent and accountable, thereby violating another basic tenet of our democracy.

Fourth, I don't support Mr. Trump as an agent of change to "drain the swamp." In fact, I'm deeply afraid that the changes wrought in the next four years will lock out dissent, get us in untenable situations in the world, and cause irreparable harm to the institutions that keep us functioning as a nation of the world.

My father used to say that your right to take a swing at me ends at my nose.

Mr. Trump has hit me repeatedly in the nose. I respect the office of the president, but I do not and will not respect president Trump.

TIM PRESCOTT

Champaign