Black churches should fight illiteracy

Now is the time for African-American churches in predominantly black neighborhoods to take a stand against illiteracy.

According to the Department of Education, 50 percent of African-American children in the fourth grade are below reading level. Therefore, black churches have an obligation to be a resource to combating illiteracy in these communities.

Thus, the congregation can no longer just show up for a spiritual service and go home. Black citizens need to attend religious service with an agenda and depart with a plan to improve reading skills.

Indeed, history has proven that the black church has been the cornerstone of their communities. Nevertheless, the African-American churches can use biblical doctrine to teach reading skills to encourage good reading and writing practices within the African-American population. The effects of illiteracy can be extremely harmful.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there is a strong correlation between illiteracy and violent behavior and crime. The local news is full of gun-related deaths in our community. Our young black men are dying at alarming rates by the hands of their own race.

Thus, when I see and hear of the gun violence in my community, I shake with sorrow. Black religious institutions can teach reading and writing skills.

The church has helped their neighborhoods get through many challenging times.

Illiteracy in the Afro-American community is a relevant problem. Church should nurture the mind, body and soul. We must stand in solidarity.

How much more bloodshed? Our neighborhoods are worth it.

CHARLISA HART

Champaign