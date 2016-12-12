Black churches should fight illiteracy
Now is the time for African-American churches in predominantly black neighborhoods to take a stand against illiteracy.
According to the Department of Education, 50 percent of African-American children in the fourth grade are below reading level. Therefore, black churches have an obligation to be a resource to combating illiteracy in these communities.
Thus, the congregation can no longer just show up for a spiritual service and go home. Black citizens need to attend religious service with an agenda and depart with a plan to improve reading skills.
Indeed, history has proven that the black church has been the cornerstone of their communities. Nevertheless, the African-American churches can use biblical doctrine to teach reading skills to encourage good reading and writing practices within the African-American population. The effects of illiteracy can be extremely harmful.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there is a strong correlation between illiteracy and violent behavior and crime. The local news is full of gun-related deaths in our community. Our young black men are dying at alarming rates by the hands of their own race.
Thus, when I see and hear of the gun violence in my community, I shake with sorrow. Black religious institutions can teach reading and writing skills.
The church has helped their neighborhoods get through many challenging times.
Illiteracy in the Afro-American community is a relevant problem. Church should nurture the mind, body and soul. We must stand in solidarity.
How much more bloodshed? Our neighborhoods are worth it.
CHARLISA HART
Champaign
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.