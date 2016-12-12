Sanctuary city would be illegal

I was pleased and heartened to learn the University of Illinois will not declare itself to be a sanctuary campus.

I was very disheartened to learn of the support to have the city of Urbana declared to be a sanctuary city, knowing that to be in violation of federal law.

If Urbana violates federal law it does not agree with, may I violate city and state laws and regulations I don't agree with?

Undocumented equals illegal. We all are sympathetic to those seeking a better life in this country, but we all need to keep to the rule of law. Illegal is illegal, period.

Adhere to the process all legal, naturalized citizens have followed.

ROGER TILLMAN

Urbana