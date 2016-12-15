The case for majoring in liberal arts
I'm a high school student taking dual-credit classes at Parkland College here in Champaign. I'm trying to knock out some required credits before transferring to a four-year university to major in English literature.
The question that is in your mind right now is one that I have been asked many times before, by counselors and family alike.
"What on earth are you going to do with an English major?"
This is a question that many well-intentioned people have asked me, and I believe that they have my best interest at heart, but they are greatly misunderstanding the purpose of education.
Education — as my father, a philosophy major, is fond of saying — is intended to educate. The point is not job preparation, but personal growth and development.
This is why it is such a huge problem that students are discouraged from pursuing liberal arts degrees, myself included. The "classical" disciplines of rhetoric, logic and ethics are clearly lacking in our society; just look at the last election. We need to empower students in these areas, rather than pushing them toward math or science.
So, parents and counselors, I know you want the best for the young people that you are advising, but please consider the value of the liberal arts.
Besides, my dad, the philosophy major, is currently a high-level logistics specialist at a Fortune 100 company, and he uses what he learned every day.
It turns out you can do whatever you want with that liberal arts degree.
ANDREW BRANDT
Chaimpaign
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.