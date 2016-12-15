The case for majoring in liberal arts

I'm a high school student taking dual-credit classes at Parkland College here in Champaign. I'm trying to knock out some required credits before transferring to a four-year university to major in English literature.

The question that is in your mind right now is one that I have been asked many times before, by counselors and family alike.

"What on earth are you going to do with an English major?"

This is a question that many well-intentioned people have asked me, and I believe that they have my best interest at heart, but they are greatly misunderstanding the purpose of education.

Education — as my father, a philosophy major, is fond of saying — is intended to educate. The point is not job preparation, but personal growth and development.

This is why it is such a huge problem that students are discouraged from pursuing liberal arts degrees, myself included. The "classical" disciplines of rhetoric, logic and ethics are clearly lacking in our society; just look at the last election. We need to empower students in these areas, rather than pushing them toward math or science.

So, parents and counselors, I know you want the best for the young people that you are advising, but please consider the value of the liberal arts.

Besides, my dad, the philosophy major, is currently a high-level logistics specialist at a Fortune 100 company, and he uses what he learned every day.

It turns out you can do whatever you want with that liberal arts degree.

ANDREW BRANDT

Chaimpaign