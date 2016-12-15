Council picks and chooses its laws

The hypocrisy of the Urbana City Council astounds me.

Why do they expect the citizens of this fair city to obey the rules the council makes, when aldermen openly flaunt the rules those above them make for them?

Do they believe it is OK for me to choose which of their laws I want to obey?

Would they be happy if I declared that since I did not approve of the Boneyard project, for example, I would withhold a portion of my taxes? Bah!

Aldermen want government rules to work when they make the rules, but let others try and they get childish and say they won't "play." They need to go back to kindergarten and learn that in any ordered society, no one is a good member who sulks and refuses to abide by the rules — even, or especially, when they don't like them.

Let them declare their disapproval. Let them petition for change. Let them parade, demonstrate and holler, but let them obey or give up the right to expect obedience from those of us who deplore some of their pet laws and rules.

RICHARD F. UNDERWOOD

Urbana