Greatest gift this season from a tree

Christmas is coming; it seems like it was just here. But that is how crazy busy we all are in the world today. Life flies by, and that is why it is so very important that for the remainder of this wonderful Christmas season we all need to take some time to remind ourselves why we are really here.

We are all here simply to love each other, help each other and trust in God and his divine guidance in our lives until he calls us home to heaven.

Jesus was born so he could live among us and die to save us all our sins, so that we can have eternal life with him in heaven when we die. His love and forgiveness are the greatest gift of all. He was crucified on a tree that had been cut down and made into a cross.

Just remember this Christmas, when you are passing out your Christmas gifts from under the tree, remember the gifts that Jesus left under the tree for us all, and they are there waiting for you and me. All we need to do is accept them. They are peace in our lives, salvation, peace in our hearts and forgiveness.

This Christmas while celebrating with your families and especially your children, make sure you teach them the story of Jesus and how he is always the greatest gift of all.

God bless you all this Christmas season.

KARLA FISHER

Champaign