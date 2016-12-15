Not shutting up and not leaving

To make America great again, Donald Trump's list of unwelcome people just keeps growing.

His campaign attacked Muslims, illegal immigrants, Mexicans (can't tell if they're legal or not just by looking, now can you?), anyone with a Hispanic surname (like biased Judge Gonzalo Curiel), women (except those hot enough to pleasure the Donald), disabled people and the pope, to name just a few.

Now, anyone disagreeing with the Donald gets on the list, too. A union boss at the Indiana Carrier plant corrected the number of "saved jobs" and the Donald bullied him on Twitter.

The "Hamilton" cast read a heartfelt and polite statement to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, and Trump screamed for an apology.

Supporting this effort, the Trumplodytes now have a slogan: Shut up or leave.

Sorry. Not shutting up.

I love our country too much to silently watch its air and water fill with toxic chemicals. I love our countrymen too much to silently watch them again relegated to the back of the bus. And I love our dream that "all men are created equal" too much to silently watch our democracy twisted and perverted to bestow even greater favors on the rich.

Not shutting up.

Not leaving either.

TERRY M. BUSH

Champaign