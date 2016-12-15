Public should be at board meeting

The Westville Belgium Sanitary District is voting on a new building ($200,000-plus) on Dec. 15 at the district office at 6 p.m.

The president is trying to push this through without any input or informing the district's customers who are the residents of Westville — which I believe is wrong.

To voice your opinion, please come to the meeting, which is open to the public. The aging infrastructure will need work done sometime in the future and the district will have spent money on a new building instead.

BRUCE CAPPELLO

Vice president

Westville Belgium Sanitary District Board