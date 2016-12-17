Nobody should stop police from doing job

Wow, Kathryn Oberdeck is outraged that Jim Dey reported on an event at a public university (taxpayer-funded). If he had not exposed this in his column, where else might the general public have learned of this?

I for one would like to express my appreciation to Dey for letting the public know of the absurdity of a University of Illinois professor thinking that he or any of his students are above the law.

The professor or anyone else shouldn't have the right to restrict the police from doing their sworn duties when a crime has been committed. If the professor has a beef, maybe it should be with the student who admittedly brought stolen property into his sacred classroom.

No one should be allowed to pick and choose when the police can enforce the law (especially in a public-funded building) or what laws when broken are serious enough to justify enforcement. As long as the U.S. is a country of laws, all of them matter.

And as long we are discussing laws and choosing to obey some and break some, illegal immigrants (undocumented students in UI-speak) are by the very definition breaking the law. For the UI to become a sanctuary and openly thumb its nose at federal law is an insult to every American that follows the law in our society.

DEL WAGNER

Thomasboro