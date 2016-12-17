Taking a closer look at 'hate incidents'

Columnists Sundiata Cha-Jua and Leonard Pitts Jr. revealed a source of much of their prejudice and fear. Both cited "hate incidents'' from that laughingstock of misinformation, the Southern Poverty Law Center.

It takes a lot more than 250 words to detail and source the toxic conduct of this propaganda and hate machine. If you have taken anything from the SPLC seriously, please research the endless investigations, articles and videos exposing them as con men and frauds. You will see how they have made hundreds of millions of dollars manufacturing and obscenely exaggerating all of the "boogeymen'' the media, white guilt liberals and race hustlers exploit so often. "Right-wing terrorists," the "KKK'' and "neo-Nazis'' around every corner. "White supremacy'' and rampant, widespread racist, Islamophobic, homophobic violence and oppression.

SPLC targets any organization outside their extreme left echo chamber as "hate groups,'' including most Christian, patriot and conservative ones. They put moderate Muslims who condemn radical Islamic terrorism, Christian massacres and treatment of women on their "hit list."

The terrorist who attempted a mass murder at The Family Research Counsel in 2013 said SPLC was his influence.

After analyzing SPLCs "epidemic" of 900 "hate incidents," The New York Post and many others discovered 457 were people saying "build the wall," others unverified hearsay, many hoaxed by anti-Trump zealots and some, despicably, real. Not to be unsympathetic, but this is hardly a "flurry of violence." I understand many people have sincere feelings of fear, victimization and oppression. But feelings are not facts.

KARL JOYCE

Urbana