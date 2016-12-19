Involved parents truly help children

Being a teacher is what I have always wanted to do, but it was not until the fifth grade that I realized special education is where my heart is.

I was given the great opportunity to work with a boy, Eric, who has autism. Eric was unable to speak and required extra help and therapy for his everyday life. Once a week, I would go with him to speech therapy and we would talk and stretch out his fingers and arms.

I remember how involved Eric's family was in his education and how much easier it was for him with their help. Getting the opportunity to work with a boy as kind and bright as him was an honor. He touched my heart and I knew that I wanted to make a difference in the lives of people like him, as he did for me.

For students with disabilities, the best practice is inclusion. This means that the student is as involved in the regular classroom as much as possible.

What people don't realize is that inclusion doesn't stop in the classroom. It is a community and family effort as well.

Parents and community members, I urge you to support the schools on inclusive education, even if this just means showing up to a choir concert, T-ball game or school board meetings.

Many teachers say that parent involvement, for students with and without disabilities, help students succeed in school.

So what will you do to get involved?

LINDSAY WELLS

Philo