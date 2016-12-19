Reasons for not voting for Clinton

My vote for Donald Trump, a rebuttal:

First: Hillary R. Clinton violates all sense of human decency. She bullies, threatens and denigrates women her husband molested, groped and raped while he presided as governor and president. What would it say to our younger generations if she enabled her perverted husband back into the White House where he undoubtedly would continue his perverted dominance upon any woman he could get alone?

Second: HRC's well-known malice and vindictiveness toward any and all Secret Service and military personnel does not reflect well on anyone protected by people prepared to forfeit their very lives to secure that protection.

Third: Too many "conflicts of interest" from foreign entities "donating" millions of dollars to the criminal Clinton Foundation while HRC was secretary of state; to be sure HRC was "bought and paid for" favorable decisions she could make if, heaven forbid, she won the presidency.

HRC is never "transparent and accountable," working only in self-interest, hiding and destroying pertinent incriminating information when records are subpoenaed, violating basic tenets of our laws and democracy.

Fourth: HRC would be an extension of the current corrupt failed administration's policies to sabotage the Constitution that every president swears to support and defend; especially so the right to keep and bear arms.

HRC's lies, as secretary of state, to the nation and families of those involved in Benghazi was criminal and unpardonable.

God Bless America, guide our leaders to heal our country and throw HRC in prison for her many crimes.

DAVID MARTIN

Urbana