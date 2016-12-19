Volunteer, donate to help all people

Regardless of your religious persuasion, or even if you do not have one, we have embarked on the holiday season — a season of giving.

Did you know that in the United States there are approximately 580,000 people homeless on any given night? Or, that people in 6.3 million homes in America have someone going to bed hungry? Or, that there are an estimated 140 million worldwide orphaned children?

If you are reading this newspaper, you probably are living under a roof every night. My guess is that you do not go to bed hungry. You, more than likely, have a family that you will spend some part of the holidays with, that love you.

Those referenced above are not just numbers — they are people.

In this season of giving, if you are financially able, would you consider a donation to one of the worthy organizations that help the needy, like these people?

If you are not financially able, would you consider volunteering your time to one of these organizations?

I think you would find that this kind of giving/volunteering would make this holiday season more meaningful and would warm your hearts.

HANK SHAFFER

Hoopeston